UAE Records 100% Internet Connectivity As Some Users Pay Up To Dh700 Monthly For 2 Phones

The UAE has officially achieved 100 per cent internet connectivity, meaning every resident has access to the internet, according to a report by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), as cited by Emarat Al‐Youm newspaper.

With mobile subscriptions now at 203 for every 100 residents, the numbers reflect a growing trend: more people are carrying two internet-enabled phones.

For some, it's about keeping work and personal life separate. For others, it's about convenience, better connectivity, or avoiding the hassle of switching SIM cards.

Cybersecurity analyst Omar Qaddour is one of them.“In my field, I can get urgent calls at any time, and I can't afford to miss them,” he said.“I used to keep my personal phone connected to the internet and rely on Wi-Fi at home for my second device. But that wasn't practical when I had to respond to incidents on the move.”

Now he has a separate work phone with its own data plan, costing about Dh350 a month compared to Dh250 for his personal line.“The work phone is constantly in use, calls with clients, monitoring systems, and video conferences, so it naturally costs more. Separating them helps me stay organised. When I'm done for the day, I can put the work phone aside and focus on my personal life without worrying I'll miss something critical.”

The TDRA report also found that high-speed fixed internet subscriptions rose to 41 per 100 residents in 2024, up from 37 in 2023, while fixed phone subscriptions stayed at 21.

For Sharjah-based project manager Omar Hassan, the two-phone setup is about boundaries.“When I go on vacation or it's the weekend, I just switch off my work phone and enjoy my time,” he said.“Even if I'm paying more for two plans, it's the only way I can disconnect.”

The financial impact is not small. A typical monthly mobile plan in the UAE costs between Dh150 and Dh1,200, depending on data and calls. For two-phone users, this can reach Dh500 to Dh700 a month. Still, many say the benefits outweigh the cost.

Marketing executive Reem Ali switched after years of juggling two SIMs in one phone.“It was just messy,” she said.“I'd get personal messages mixed in with work messages or phone calls, and I'd miss things.” Now she uses one phone for work and one for personal use.“Sometimes I even leave my work phone at home if I'm out with friends.”

At first, that wasn't easy. Reem said she once kept her work phone switched off for a whole weekend, and her manager called to check if she was okay.“I told her it was my work phone, and I'd switched it off for a special family weekend. I didn't want to be disturbed by anything.”

Under UAE labour law, companies cannot require employees to respond outside official hours unless it is stated in their contract or formal overtime instructions are issued, said Hadiel Hussien, senior associate at BSA Law. Without such provisions, employees are not legally obligated to respond after hours.