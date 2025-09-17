Pahalgam Tourism Setback

Representational Photo

Few sectors reveal the fragility of Kashmir's peace as starkly as tourism. A single incident can undo years of patient work to restore confidence. The April 22 attack in Pahalgam was one such blow. Soon after hotel bookings collapsed, shikaras went empty, and livelihoods tied to the summer season disappeared. National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah summed up the despair when he said that“tourism has suffered a severe setback” and that Kashmiris“depend on it for survival.” His words cut to the heart of the matter: in a region where winters shut down activity for half the year, the summer tourist season is the lifeline. True, snow being the novelty for the most Indians brings thousands of visitors but in recent years even snow has become scarce.

On a positive note, Kashmir's story is equally one of resilience. As Dr. Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah both noted, the valley has tried hard to push back against fear. Festivals, golf tournaments, and public campaigns have all been part of an effort to project normalcy. By September, most destinations had reopened. Tourists, especially domestic ones, have begun returning but rather tentatively.

Still, this cycle of disruption and recovery cannot continue indefinitely. As Dr Farooq acknowledged,“these things will continue to occur; we have suffered since 1947.” But that does not mean the valley should accept permanent uncertainty. We need stronger infrastructure, better connectivity, and more diversified sources of income. The lessons from states like Kerala are instructive. Through strategic planning and sustained branding, they have made tourism resilient even in the face of floods or global shocks. Kashmir, with its natural beauty and cultural richness, has a stronger starting point. What it needs is a coherent policy that marries security with development, and political stability with economic opportunity.

The NC leader Tanvir Sadiq pointed to apple farmers struggling with distribution, even as tourism falters. But freight trains and improved transport links could cushion shocks by ensuring agriculture does not collapse alongside tourism.