Dukhan Solar Plant Deal Set To Double Qatar's Solar Capacity

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Greenlogue /AP

decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/d/da/Film_City_Qatar.jpg" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

QatarEnergy has awarded Samsung C&T's Engineering & Construction Group the contract to build a mammoth solar power facility in Dukhan, around 80 km west of Doha. The plant will deliver 2,000 MW in two phases by mid-2029.

Phase one will supply 1,000 MW to the Kahramaa grid by end-2028. The full plant is designed to support QatarEnergy's drive to exceed 4,000 MW of renewable generation capacity by 2030.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President & CEO of QatarEnergy, said the project advances the country's sustainability strategy and the Qatar National Vision 2030, emphasising environmental protection alongside economic growth. He projected that when operational, the Dukhan plant, together with the Al-Kharsaah, Mesaieed and Ras Laffan solar installations, will cut carbon dioxide emissions by about 4.7 million tonnes annually and meet up to 30% of Qatar's peak electricity demand.

The agreement was formalised at a ceremony in Doha, with Minister Al-Kaabi and Sechul Oh, CEO of Samsung C&T, signing the contract. Kahramaa President Abdulla bin Ali Al-Theyab and senior executives from both organisations were present.

Technical features include solar tracker systems and high-temperature tolerant inverters to ensure performance under Qatar's climate conditions. The plant's first output will feed into the grid by late 2028, with full capacity targeted by mid-2029.

Beyond its scale, the project fits into broader regional trends: Gulf states are stepping up investment in solar to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and to meet climate goals, and Qatar's move aligns with similar efforts in neighbouring countries. Key challenges lie in managing integration of such large intermittent renewables, maintaining grid stability, and ensuring the engineering consistency for harsh desert environments.

via Greenlogue

____________________________________

See also GCC Strengthens Position in Global Circular Carbon Economy

This article first appeared on Greenlogu and is brought to you by Hyphen Digital Networ

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?