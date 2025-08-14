403
Silver Forecast 14/08: Extends Rally Toward $39 (Chart)
- Silver has rallied quite nicely during the Wednesday trading session as we continue to see the US dollar struggle just a bit. Ultimately, this is a market that given enough time will probably try to get to higher levels, with the first area of interest as far as I can see being the $39 level as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. Beyond that, I would be looking at the crucial $40 level, an area that obviously is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area that previously had offered a massive amount of resistance.
