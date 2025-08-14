Swiss President Unveils New Theme Park Dedicated To Saint Bernards

Français fr Martigny: Karin Keller-Sutter a verni le nouveau Barryland Original Read more: Martigny: Karin Keller-Sutter a verni le nouveau Barrylan

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The new Barryland theme park in Martigny, south-western Switzerland, was officially opened on Thursday in the presence of Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter. The park, which celebrates the working dog of the Alps, the Saint Bernard, has been open to the public since late June. This content was published on August 14, 2025 - 15:40 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Keller-Sutter has been godmother to a Saint Bernard named Zeus, who was born in 2020, for the past five years.“Zeus came to see me twice in Bern, including when I was elected President of the Confederation [by parliament last December],” she said at the end of a private visit of BarrylandExternal link lasting around 30 minutes.“The Saint Bernards are symbols of our country, just like cheese, chocolate and gold are.”

More More Demographics The Swiss dog that conquers hearts

This content was published on Dec 25, 2018 The Saint Bernard, featured in everything from Christmas cards to glass-blown ornaments, is a giant bundle of joy and a symbol of Switzerland.

Read more: The Swiss dog that conquers heart