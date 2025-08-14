Swiss President Unveils New Theme Park Dedicated To Saint Bernards
Keller-Sutter has been godmother to a Saint Bernard named Zeus, who was born in 2020, for the past five years.“Zeus came to see me twice in Bern, including when I was elected President of the Confederation [by parliament last December],” she said at the end of a private visit of BarrylandExternal link lasting around 30 minutes.“The Saint Bernards are symbols of our country, just like cheese, chocolate and gold are.”More More Demographics The Swiss dog that conquers hearts
This content was published on Dec 25, 2018 The Saint Bernard, featured in everything from Christmas cards to glass-blown ornaments, is a giant bundle of joy and a symbol of Switzerland.Read more: The Swiss dog that conquers heart
