Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss President Unveils New Theme Park Dedicated To Saint Bernards

Swiss President Unveils New Theme Park Dedicated To Saint Bernards


2025-08-14 02:09:31
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The new Barryland theme park in Martigny, south-western Switzerland, was officially opened on Thursday in the presence of Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter. The park, which celebrates the working dog of the Alps, the Saint Bernard, has been open to the public since late June. This content was published on August 14, 2025 - 15:40 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Martigny: Karin Keller-Sutter a verni le nouveau Barryland Original Read more: Martigny: Karin Keller-Sutter a verni le nouveau Barrylan

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Keller-Sutter has been godmother to a Saint Bernard named Zeus, who was born in 2020, for the past five years.“Zeus came to see me twice in Bern, including when I was elected President of the Confederation [by parliament last December],” she said at the end of a private visit of BarrylandExternal link lasting around 30 minutes.“The Saint Bernards are symbols of our country, just like cheese, chocolate and gold are.”

More More Demographics The Swiss dog that conquers hearts

This content was published on Dec 25, 2018 The Saint Bernard, featured in everything from Christmas cards to glass-blown ornaments, is a giant bundle of joy and a symbol of Switzerland.

Read more: The Swiss dog that conquers heart

MENAFN14082025000210011054ID1109930373

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search