Filming New Edition Of "The Voice Program Begins In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 14 (Petra)-- MBC Group, the biggest media corporation in the Middle East and North Africa, has started filming the upcoming season of the singing talent program "The Voice" at Olivewood Studios in Jordan, in addition to the upcoming season of "The Voice Kids," according to the Royal Film Commission (RFC). Four months in a row will be dedicated to the filming process.The RFC clarified that the decision to have Jordan host the shoot was the outcome of years of work to solidify the Kingdom's standing as a creative and cultural hub at the core of the Arab world and to enhance its reputation for producing high-caliber television and movies.In addition to promoting the creative industries sector, which has a substantial economic potential to provide both direct and indirect job possibilities, this enormous production offers a rare chance to showcase and invest in the country's talent. For Jordanian professionals, such as photographers, sound engineers, lighting technicians, and fashion designers, the project offers hundreds of opportunities. Additionally, it has agreements with sixteen Jordanian businesses in the technical equipment and logistics sectors."This step demonstrates regional and international confidence in Jordan's capabilities in providing high-quality artistic production services, while also reflecting the richness and diversity of the Kingdom's tourism and cultural environment," said Imad Hijazin, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, in describing the significance of Jordan hosting this major Arab production.By showcasing notable tourist and archeological destinations that will be seen by millions of people, Hijazin continued, the ministry sees this event as a strategic platform for marketing Jordan more broadly. This will encourage travel to the Kingdom and raise awareness of Jordanian locations throughout the world."This project shows the added value of Olivwood Studios and reflects the success of the commission's efforts to develop the infrastructure for film and television production in Jordan," said Muhannad Al-Bakri, Director General of the Royal Film Commission – Jordan (RFC).Hosting the filming of one of the most well-known talent programs in the Arab world is an unparalleled marketing opportunity to showcase the Kingdom as a travel destination and a creative hub, according to Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board. "The scenes that will be shown during the program's episodes will reflect the diversity of Jordan's tourism product, including nature, heritage, and civilization," he said, adding that the show will be viewed by tens of millions of Arabs.As a major source of employment prospects for Jordanian youth in the years to come, the creative industries sector is crucial to the economic modernization goal, according to Raja Gargour, chairman of Olivewood Studios. He pointed out that the various national institutions must work closely together to host a production of this size on a worldwide scale.It's also important to note that this choice will help boost the travel and hospitality industries because Royal Jordanian will manage air travel and hotels will host over 11,000 hotel nights over the production time. Millions of Arab viewers will have the chance to learn about the richness and beauty of Jordanian places through MBC as the show is broadcast in ten different outdoor venues throughout the Kingdom. Over 100 million people watched previous seasons of "The Voice" in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.