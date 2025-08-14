403
Expat Pakistanis Celebrate I-Day With Zest
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) For Pakistanis, Independence Day is a celebration that transcends borders - a day when distance from home only deepens the pride. In Doha, that pride found full expression as the green-and-white flag rose high over the embassy of Pakistan, marking the nation's 79th year of independence with patriotic fervour.
This spirit - marking the journey of a nation - was on full display with a vibrant flag-hoisting ceremony on the embassy premises attended by hundreds of community members and friends of Pakistan.
Chargé d'Affaires Syed Mustafa Rabbani hoisted the national flag to the notes of the National Anthem. The gathering then listened to official messages from the President, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.
In his address, Rabbani congratulated compatriots on the occasion, noting that Independence Day renews the national spirit and strengthens the resolve to work for the country's progress and prosperity. He paid tribute to the immense sacrifices of the forefathers and called for unity, faith, and discipline to uphold the sacred trust of freedom.
He also hailed a flurry of recent diplomatic successes that have elevated the country's strategic importance on the global stage.
Acknowledging the close ties between Pakistan and Qatar, he expressed gratitude to Qatar and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for their support and graciously hosting more than 300,000 Pakistanis.
He praised the diaspora as a vital“living bridge” between the two nations, highlighting their contributions to Qatar's development through hard work, professionalism, and respect for local traditions.
He voiced confidence that the Pakistani community in Qatar would continue to reflect the true image of the nation in line with the vision of the Father of The Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He also reaffirmed the embassy's commitment to the welfare of the Pakistani community, pledging dedicated efforts for their betterment.
Meanwhile, the hall resonated with the stirring notes of national songs, rendered with passion by participants young and old. Children, dressed in resplendent outfits added a vibrant splash of colour and innocence to the occasion, embodying the hopes of a new generation.
The ceremony concluded with heartfelt prayers for the peace, progress, prosperity, and unity of Pakistan.
