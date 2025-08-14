Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Airways Launches Travel Packages For The 2026 Qatar Totalenergies Women's Open And Qatar Exxonmobil Men's Open Tennis Tournaments

2025-08-14 02:02:52
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Airways, in partnership with Qatar Airways Holidays, has launched travel packages for the Qatar TotalEnergies Women's Open 2026 and the Qatar ExxonMobil Men's Open 2026. Taking place next year from February 8-14 and February 16-21, respectively, the tournaments will bring world-class tennis action to the heart of Doha. Tennis enthusiasts worldwide can now book their packages in advance, combining premium access to one of the most prestigious events on the WTA 1000 and ATP 500 tours with“exceptional hospitality and 5-star accommodation” in Doha. They will witness a masterclass in tennis where the best players in the world compete for glory at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex, all while enjoying the beautiful seasonal weather of Doha and activities ranging from cultural experiences to exciting adventures.
The experiences can be booked along with flight + hotel packages from Qatar Airways Holidays. Qatar Airways Holidays & Discover Qatar Senior Vice President, Steven Reynolds said:“We have once again introduced our tennis travel packages for what promises to be an exciting 2026 tennis season here in Doha. With the Qatar TotalEnergies Women's Open and Qatar ExxonMobil Men's Open on the horizon, these packages offer seamless travel solutions and unmatched access to the action. Our goal is to ensure that tennis fans enjoy every step of the journey when travelling through the award-winning Hamad International Airport with the World's Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2025 for the ninth time.” Qatar Airways' tennis travel packages include return flights to Doha with Qatar Airways, hotel stays in four or five-star properties, and access to all matches played on the centre court along with access to the vibrant fanzone.

