403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Airways Launches Travel Packages For The 2026 Qatar Totalenergies Women's Open And Qatar Exxonmobil Men's Open Tennis Tournaments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Airways, in partnership with Qatar Airways Holidays, has launched travel packages for the Qatar TotalEnergies Women's Open 2026 and the Qatar ExxonMobil Men's Open 2026. Taking place next year from February 8-14 and February 16-21, respectively, the tournaments will bring world-class tennis action to the heart of Doha. Tennis enthusiasts worldwide can now book their packages in advance, combining premium access to one of the most prestigious events on the WTA 1000 and ATP 500 tours with“exceptional hospitality and 5-star accommodation” in Doha. They will witness a masterclass in tennis where the best players in the world compete for glory at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex, all while enjoying the beautiful seasonal weather of Doha and activities ranging from cultural experiences to exciting adventures.
The experiences can be booked along with flight + hotel packages from Qatar Airways Holidays. Qatar Airways Holidays & Discover Qatar Senior Vice President, Steven Reynolds said:“We have once again introduced our tennis travel packages for what promises to be an exciting 2026 tennis season here in Doha. With the Qatar TotalEnergies Women's Open and Qatar ExxonMobil Men's Open on the horizon, these packages offer seamless travel solutions and unmatched access to the action. Our goal is to ensure that tennis fans enjoy every step of the journey when travelling through the award-winning Hamad International Airport with the World's Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2025 for the ninth time.” Qatar Airways' tennis travel packages include return flights to Doha with Qatar Airways, hotel stays in four or five-star properties, and access to all matches played on the centre court along with access to the vibrant fanzone.
The experiences can be booked along with flight + hotel packages from Qatar Airways Holidays. Qatar Airways Holidays & Discover Qatar Senior Vice President, Steven Reynolds said:“We have once again introduced our tennis travel packages for what promises to be an exciting 2026 tennis season here in Doha. With the Qatar TotalEnergies Women's Open and Qatar ExxonMobil Men's Open on the horizon, these packages offer seamless travel solutions and unmatched access to the action. Our goal is to ensure that tennis fans enjoy every step of the journey when travelling through the award-winning Hamad International Airport with the World's Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2025 for the ninth time.” Qatar Airways' tennis travel packages include return flights to Doha with Qatar Airways, hotel stays in four or five-star properties, and access to all matches played on the centre court along with access to the vibrant fanzone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment