403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amir Grants Al Wajbah Decoration To UAE's Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Thursday at his Amiri Diwan office with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the State of Qatar Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al-Nahyan, who called on His Highness to greet him on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.
His Highness the Amir granted Al Wajbah Decoration to the Ambassador of the UAE in recognition of his role in contributing to the enhancement of bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the UAE, wishing him success in his future missions, and the relations between the two countries further development and progress.
For his part, the UAE Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir and to the state officials for the cooperation he received that contributed to the success of his work in the country.
His Highness the Amir granted Al Wajbah Decoration to the Ambassador of the UAE in recognition of his role in contributing to the enhancement of bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the UAE, wishing him success in his future missions, and the relations between the two countries further development and progress.
For his part, the UAE Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir and to the state officials for the cooperation he received that contributed to the success of his work in the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment