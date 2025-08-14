Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Grants Al Wajbah Decoration To UAE's Ambassador

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Thursday at his Amiri Diwan office with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the State of Qatar Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al-Nahyan, who called on His Highness to greet him on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.
His Highness the Amir granted Al Wajbah Decoration to the Ambassador of the UAE in recognition of his role in contributing to the enhancement of bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the UAE, wishing him success in his future missions, and the relations between the two countries further development and progress.
For his part, the UAE Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir and to the state officials for the cooperation he received that contributed to the success of his work in the country.

