Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inventhelp Inventor Develops Spare Motor For Boats (PBT-4155)


2025-08-14 12:31:20
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a spare motor for a boat that can be used in an emergency," said an inventor, from Mesa, Ariz., "so I invented the QUICK SAVER. My design would get the vessel moving again to return to shore or the dock without requiring a tow."

The patent-pending invention provides a backup electric motor for propelling a boat when the original marine engine fails. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wait for help to arrive if stranded out in the water with a dead engine. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for boat owners and boating enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-PBT-4155, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN14082025003732001241ID1109930055

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search