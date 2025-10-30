Reservation Issue: Heated Exchange Inside J&K Assembly

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday witnessed a heated exchange between Peoples Conference (PC) MLA Sajad Gani Lone and legislators from reserved constituencies over the issue of rationalizing the reservation policy.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Lone accused the government of withholding crucial data and avoiding questions related to reservation.“It is deeply concerning that we ask questions but don't receive answers. I had sought details about the Cabinet Sub-Committee report and the data supporting the reservation policy. The government must make this information public,” he said.

Lone argued that the current reservation framework restricts opportunities for meritorious candidates.“If reservation had been applied this way earlier, would we have the doctors and engineers we see today? They succeeded through open competition. Expanding reservation will limit the potential of talented youth who could represent J&K globally,” he said.

His remarks drew an immediate and sharp response from National Conference (NC) MLA Nazir Ahmad Gurezi, who accused Lone of overlooking the hardships faced by students from far-flung regions like Gurez.“You studied in London, while our children study in schools without teachers. In many of our schools, there isn't even a science stream, yet our students compete in the same exams. When one of them succeeds, you say he can't compete - that's unfair,” Gurezi said.