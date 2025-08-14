5WPR Launches Integrated Sports & Gaming PR Suite To Amplify Immersive Experiences And Audience Reach

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., today announced the launch of its Integrated Sports & Gaming PR Suite, a comprehensive offering designed to help brands thrive in the rapidly evolving sports, gaming, and esports sectors. The new suite leverages 5WPR's expertise in out-of-home (OOH) advertising, programmatic media buying, and paid social campaigns to create powerful, measurable audience engagement in a space where innovation meets regulation.

The sports and gaming industries present unique opportunities for brand visibility, from stadium sponsorships and tournament broadcasts to immersive in-game activations. However, they also operate in a heavily regulated environment that requires specialized understanding, careful navigation, and creative execution. 5WPR's team brings proven experience in delivering campaigns that not only capture attention but also remain compliant with industry guidelines and legal requirements.

The Integrated Sports & Gaming PR Suite combines strategic media planning with 5WPR's award-winning digital PR capabilities, including influencer engagement , search-optimized content, social listening, and high-impact media placements, to ensure brands connect with fans both online and offline. By integrating traditional PR with digital-first thinking, clients can amplify reach, drive action, and build enduring fan relationships.

"Sports and gaming brands today aren't just selling tickets or downloads, they're selling experiences, communities, and culture," said Ronn Torossian , Founder & Chairman of 5WPR. "Our team understands how to tap into that passion while navigating the regulatory landscape. This suite is built to help clients break through noise, create meaningful fan moments, and see real business results."

With deep category expertise and a track record of executing multi-channel, high-compliance campaigns, 5WPR partners with sports leagues, esports organizations, gaming publishers, athlete brands, and sponsorship-driven businesses to achieve lasting market impact.

For more information on 5WPR's Integrated Sports & Gaming PR Suite, visit .

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, , Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit .

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED