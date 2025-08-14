Bethesda's First Class Painting And Carpentry Marks 37 Years Of Family-Owned Home Improvement Excellence

First Class Painting & Carpentry Logo

John DeVincenti

Cabinet Painting in Bethesda

First Class Painting and Carpentry celebrates 37 years of service. Founded by John DeVincenti in 1988, the family business expands to Lake Anna.

- John DevincentiBETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When John DeVincenti founded First Class Painting and Carpentry in the winter of 1988 in Rockville, Maryland, the economy was facing uncertain times. As recession concerns prompted homeowners to invest in their existing properties rather than move, DeVincenti saw an opportunity to establish a business built on craftsmanship, commitment, and community service. Today, that small family business has evolved into one of the region's most trusted names in home improvement, marking 37 years of continuous service to the DMV area."Looking back on nearly four decades, it's humbling to see how our commitment to core values has shaped our journey," reflects John DeVincenti, founder and senior estimator. "We started during challenging economic times when homeowners needed reliable contractors they could trust. That foundation of trust and integrity continues to guide every project we undertake."From its origins as a small local operation, First Class Painting and Carpentry has expanded its service area to include communities throughout Maryland, Washington D.C., and Virginia. The company recently extended its reach to Lake Anna, Virginia, bringing their expertise in custom carpentry and professional painting to a new market while maintaining the personalized service that has been their hallmark since 1988.The company's success story is particularly noteworthy in an industry known for high turnover rates. Under DeVincenti's leadership, First Class has built a stable, experienced team including BJ Claytor in office management and accounts, Arek Sadowski as carpentry estimator and project coordinator, and Francisco Blanco overseeing painting estimates and project coordination. This team approach ensures consistency and quality across all projects, from historic home restorations to modern interior renovations."We're not just in the business of home improvement; we're in the business of building relationships," DeVincenti explains. "When homeowners invite us into their spaces, they become part of our extended family. Every project, whether it's custom built-ins, closet redesigns, or specialized millwork, receives the same level of attention and craftsmanship."The company's commitment to customer satisfaction is evidenced by their comprehensive three-year workmanship warranty and their transparent approach to project management. DeVincenti personally ensures that detailed proposals are delivered within a week of initial consultations, and the team welcomes client input throughout the project process.First Class Painting and Carpentry's service area now encompasses major communities including Rockville, Potomac, Bethesda, Kensington, Silver Spring, and Chevy Chase in Maryland; Fairfax, McLean, Arlington, Lake Anna, Spotsylvania, and Fredericksburg in Virginia; and various neighborhoods throughout Washington, D.C., including Capitol Hill, Eastern Market, Georgetown, and Adams Morgan.The company's evolution mirrors the changing landscape of home improvement in the region. While maintaining traditional craftsmanship values, they've adapted to contemporary demands, offering services ranging from custom wood and composite moldings to intricate woodwork and modern built-in units. Their painting services combine classic techniques with current color trends and materials, providing homeowners with both durability and style.Operating from their Potomac location at 9812 Falls Road, First Class Painting and Carpentry continues to build on its legacy of quality workmanship. The company's journey from a small family business to a respected regional contractor demonstrates the enduring value of personal service and professional excellence in the home improvement industry."As we look toward the future, our commitment remains unchanged," DeVincenti adds. "We'll continue to provide the same level of craftsmanship and personal attention that has defined our business for the past 37 years. Every project is an opportunity to demonstrate our dedication to excellence and to strengthen our relationships within the communities we serve."For more information about First Class Painting and Carpentry's services or to schedule a consultation, visit or call (301) 926-3470.About First Class Painting and CarpentryEstablished in 1988 by John DeVincenti, First Class Painting and Carpentry provides comprehensive home improvement services throughout Maryland, D.C., and Virginia. Based in Potomac, Maryland, the company specializes in custom carpentry, professional painting, and detailed woodworking for residential properties. With a team of experienced professionals and a three-year workmanship warranty, First Class Painting and Carpentry continues to uphold its founding principles of craftsmanship, commitment, and community service. Their full range of services includes custom built-ins, closet redesigns, specialized millwork, and professional painting services, all delivered with a focus on customer satisfaction and long-term relationships.

