CES Corp-Home Of Intelliflex Launches U.S. Subsidiary Intelliflex USA Inc And 172,000 Sq. Ft. Plant In Dallasfort Worth

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CES Corp, home of the Intelliflex line of products and a leader in advanced modular data center solutions, today announced the launch of Intelliflex USA Inc, a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, alongside the opening of a 172,000-square-foot purpose-built manufacturing facility at 7501 Oak Grove Road, Fort Worth, Texas.

This strategic expansion strengthens their North American manufacturing footprint and positions Intelliflex USA Inc to meet the rapidly growing global demand for AI-ready data center capacity.

The new plant is dedicated to the fabrication and assembly of Intelliflex's flagship Octopod system-a fully scalable, high-density modular AI Factory solution capable of deployment in under 12 months. The added capacity will enable the company to deliver at an accelerated pace, supporting multiple upcoming large-scale projects, including a recently awarded major contract to be announced at a later date.

In addition to its production floor, the facility will feature a 10,000-square-foot Customer Experience Center where clients can:

.Explore full-scale product examples

.Review component selection options

.Experience a fully interactive digital twin of Intelliflex's modular solutions

Positioned at the Heart of Texas' Data Center Surge

Texas has become a global hub for data center and AI infrastructure development, driven by abundant energy resources, a skilled workforce, and pro-growth policies. The Dallas–Fort Worth area has emerged as a focal point for hyperscale deployments, making it the ideal location for Intelliflex USA Inc's new flagship facility.

Leadership Perspectives on the Expansion

“This increase in production capacity-combined with our 'Built in the USA' manufacturing commitment-will be hugely impactful as we move forward,” said Bryan Davies, Vice President of Sales at Intelliflex.“The Octopod's scalability, density, and deployment speed are unmatched, and this plant ensures we can deliver more systems faster to meet the booming AI infrastructure market.”

“Launching a purpose-built manufacturing facility from the ground up is an exciting milestone,” said Joel Gonzalez, Vice President of Operations.“We've designed this plant for maximum throughput, integrating the latest LEAN manufacturing principles to ensure efficiency, speed, and precision at every stage of production.”

Ribbon Cutting – December 5, 2025

Intelliflex USA Inc will officially open the new facility on November 1, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by company leadership, industry partners, and local officials. Guided tours of the production floor and Customer Experience Center will follow.

About Intelliflex USA Inc

Intelliflex USA Inc is a Fort Worth, Texas–based leader in modular data center solutions. Specializing in rapid-deploy, high-density infrastructure for hyperscale and enterprise AI workloads, Intelliflex's flagship Octopod modular AI Factory is engineered for scalability, density, and rapid deployment, enabling clients to bring large-scale AI and HPC capacity online in under 12 months.

