TONDA PF SKELETON In Slate Green

ARCHITECTURAL FORCE

A sculptural object, an artistic interweaving of metal, an open-sky mechanism. First launched two years ago, the Tonda PF Skeleton embodies the essence of contemporary skeletonization. In 2025, Parmigiani Fleurier reimagines the timepieces with a striking new Slate Green dial.

With this edition strictly limited to 50 pieces, Parmigiani Fleurier projects centuries-old expertise into an era of transparency and light. The movement of the Tonda PF Skeleton reveals itself in all its complexity, offering an aesthetic reminiscent of contemporary architectural masterpieces. Each component is designed to play with light, transforming the mechanism into a visual dance where solids and voids intertwine.

The Tonda PF Skeleton Slate Green pushes this quest even further, introducing a new chromatic dimension that elevates the mechanical architecture of the calibre. Its openworked dial, in a luminous green inspired by Le Corbusier's architectural palette, captures light and reveals every detail of the movement.

A CONTEMPORARY INTERPRETATION OF SKELETONISATION

The Tonda PF Skeleton Slate Green's skeletonisation honours watchmaking tradition while embracing a modern aesthetic, reflecting Parmigiani Fleurier's innovative spirit. The openworked elements reveal the movement components in action and the extreme level of finishing that the mechanism's constituents undergo. For a part of the components, they are satin and hand-bevelled finished and adorn the openworked bridges, while satin-finished and polished steels ensure that the entire mechanism adheres to the rigorous standards of Haute Horlogerie.

COLOUR, LIGHT, AND READABILITY

The Slate Green hue, confers an architectural and artistic depth. Metallic reflections and plays of shadow create a dynamic transparency effect, where light seems to animate the movement. Readability, a major challenge for skeletonized watches, is here enhanced by suspended indexes and openworked hands, which amplify this impression of weightlessness.

A MOVEMENT IN PERPETUAL BALANCE

The PF 777 calibre, the true beating heart of the watch, reveals all the discreet power of high-end watchmaking. It has 187 interacting components, an exceptionally fine latticework, hand-bevelled finishes, and an openworked barrel, where the slow breath of the mainspring can be seen. Exemplary of optimal performance, the white gold oscillating weight proudly bears the House's logo under a sapphire crystal disc, oscillating fluidly under a transparent sapphire crystal case back.

A SIGNATURE FOR PURISTS

With a 40cm diameter and a thickness of just 8.5 mm, the Tonda PF Skeleton Slate Green exemplifies Parmigiani Fleurier's horological mastery. Its refined aesthetics, inspired by architecture and sculpture, appeal to discerning connoisseurs who recognize the poetic artistry in horological mechanics.