Pakistan Unveils Newly Established Army Rocket Force
(MENAFN) Pakistan unveiled a newly established Army Rocket Force Command on Wednesday, marking a significant expansion of its conventional military capabilities just ahead of the nation’s 79th Independence Day celebrations.
The announcement was made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a formal ceremony in the capital, attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and military delegations from Türkiye and Azerbaijan.
According to Sharif, the advanced rocket force—equipped with cutting-edge technology and able to strike targets from multiple directions—will play a pivotal role in bolstering national defense. “Pakistan is the only Muslim power and seventh nuclear power in the world,” he said, highlighting the country’s military strength and strategic positioning.
The Prime Minister paid tribute to both civilian and military contributors to Pakistan’s defense programs, including the late Abdul Qadeer Khan, widely regarded as the “father of Pakistan's nuclear program.”
Sharif emphasized that Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal is intended purely for defense, stating that the country did not develop nuclear weapons for aggression, but rather as a safeguard in response to India’s nuclear capabilities.
Reflecting on recent regional tensions, Sharif acknowledged foreign diplomacy efforts. “I want to thank US President Donald Trump for his role in reaching a ceasefire with India,” he said, referring to clashes between the two nuclear-armed neighbors in May.
He further called for international mediation in the Kashmir conflict, stating: “I hope, for the lasting peace in the (South Asian) region, President Trump will play his role in helping to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to UN resolutions and justice.”
