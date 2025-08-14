ASE Closes 0.16% Down, Turnover At JD7.4 Million

Amman, Aug. 14 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded a total trading volume of JD7.4 million on Thursday, with 4.7 million shares traded through 3,765 transactions.The ASE general index ended the session at 2,968 points, marking a decline of 0.16 percent compared with the previous close.Out of the 100 companies whose shares were traded, 27 posted gains, 42 declined, and 31 remained unchanged.By sector, the financial index dropped 0.27 percent, the services index edged up 0.11 percent, and the industrial index slipped 0.07 percent.

