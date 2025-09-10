Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Steven David Pickering

Steven David Pickering


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Honorary Professor, International Relations, Brunel University of London Profile Articles Activity

Described by The Times as a "political scientist with too much time on his hands", I'm an Honorary Professor at Brunel University of London and an Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Amsterdam. I was previously based at Kobe University, Japan, the Department of Government at the University of Essex, and the University of Lancaster.

My research looks at trust. Trust is of vital importance to a well-functioning society. Collaborating with colleagues in Europe and Japan, I look at how trust affects how we are governed, our health, and even the food we eat.

Experience
  • –present Docent, Political Science, University of Amsterdam

The Conversation

MENAFN14082025000199003603ID1109929112

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search