MENAFN - The Conversation) DeMuth Chair of Business Law, University of Colorado Boulder Profile Articles Activity

Andrew A. Schwartz is the Laurence W. DeMuth Chair of Business Law at the University of Colorado, where he teaches corporate, securities, and contract law. An internationally recognized expert on investment crowdfunding, he is the author of Investment Crowdfunding (Oxford University Press, 2023) and more than 40 other scholarly works. His research has been cited by courts across the U.S., including the Delaware Court of Chancery, and featured in major media outlets. A Fulbright Research Scholar at the University of Auckland, he has also taught at the University of Haifa and lectured internationally. Before academia, he practiced corporate law at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in New York.

–present Professor of Law, University of Colorado Boulder

ExperienceHonours

Fulbright Scholar