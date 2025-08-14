Pathify Named To Inc. 5000 List For Third Consecutive Year

Digital campus innovator recognized as fastest-growing higher ed enterprise software company

DENVER, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathify, the leading digital engagement hub for higher education, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the third year in a row. This milestone highlights the company's sustained performance and emergence as a key solution to higher education institutions facing increasing pressure to modernize the digital campus experience.

Landing on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years is a testament to Pathify's sustained momentum and leadership in edtech. The company secured the 1,207 ranking and posted a 360% three-year revenue growth, making it the fastest-growing higher ed enterprise software company on the list. This consistent growth is a direct result of institutions leveraging Pathify's technology to solve critical challenges and modernize their digital ecosystems.

"This recognition belongs to our incredible team and the institutions that trust us to help them solve their toughest challenges," said Chase Williams, CEO and Co-Founder of Pathify. "As institutions are forced to do more with less, Pathify's growth proves that a single, unified digital hub is no longer a luxury - it's a necessity for creating a seamless, modern campus experience and thriving in today's landscape."

With nearly 250 institutions across five countries now on the platform, Pathify sets a new standard for digital engagement in higher ed - one built on clarity, connection and the power of a truly user-first approach.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm - they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle - from prospect to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time - on any device. Led by former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care.

