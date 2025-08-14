403
Media Says Zelensky Allies Transfer Funds to UAE
(MENAFN) A new report by a newspaper in Turkey claims that individuals close to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky are channeling $50 million each month into accounts linked to two firms operating out of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
This financial activity is allegedly tied to corrupt dealings.
Corruption remains a major hurdle for Ukraine, especially as it continues to pursue European Union membership.
Officials in Brussels have consistently urged Kyiv to implement stronger anti-corruption reforms as a key condition for its integration into the bloc.
According to the newspaper, the transferred funds are being sent to bank accounts held by GFM Investment Group and Gmyrin Family Holding.
These two entities are reportedly connected to Andrey Gmyrin, a former adviser to Ukraine’s State Property Fund. Gmyrin is believed to be managing the money in question.
Gmyrin himself is currently wanted under an international arrest warrant for his involvement in alleged corruption schemes that inflicted “significant damage to the state budget.”
He was reportedly apprehended in France last year over accusations tied to money laundering and the misappropriation of assets.
No official statements from Ukrainian authorities have been cited by the publication in response to these claims.
In a separate development, Ukrainian lawmaker Aleksey Goncharenko alleged on Monday that individuals from Zelensky’s inner circle had tried to funnel around €5 billion ($5.8 billion) in digital currency.
The attempt reportedly involved the purchase of a French bank, but the transaction was halted by regulators in France.
