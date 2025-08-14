Global Material Handling Equipment Biomass Power Plant Market Insight, Growth, Industry Trends Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for renewable energy and government incentives for biomass power are primary drivers.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The material handling equipment market in biomass power plants includes systems such as cranes, industrial trucks, continuous conveyors, racking, and storage solutions designed to handle biomass feedstocks-wood chips, pellets, agricultural residues, and municipal solid waste (MSW). These systems are central to efficient feedstock transport, storage, and processing, ensuring smooth operations and optimal combustion in biomass energy facilities.Get a sample of the report @Market Size & GrowthIn 2023, the market was valued at approximately USD 850–851 million, and it's projected to reach USD 1,419.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%Other estimates place the CAGR at about 6.4% from 2024 to 2030, fueled by increasing biomass power adoption and emphasis on handling diverse feedstocksA more conservative forecast by Technavio predicts incremental growth of USD 589 million between 2024 and 2028, corresponding to a CAGR of 4.5%.Regional InsightsEurope leads the market, driven by stringent environmental regulations and ambitious renewable energy policies, particularly in Germany, the UK, and FranceAsia-Pacific is forecast to exhibit the fastest growth through 2030, propelled by rapid industrialization, rising energy demand, and government incentives in countries like China, India, and JapanNorth America maintains a strong presence, supported by mature biomass projects, automation trends, and supportive policy frameworksKey Growth DriversRenewable Energy Focus: Growing global emphasis on clean energy is increasing biomass power capacity, in turn boosting demand for feedstock handling systemsTechnological Advancements: Adoption of automation, IoT and AI-enabled equipment allows real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, enhancing reliability and reducing downtimeFeedstock Diversity: The need to manage various biomass types-wood chips, pellets, agricultural residues, and MSW-drives the development of more versatile and efficient handling solutionsTo know more about the report, click here @Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Product TypeContinuous handling equipment (e.g., conveyors, bucket elevators) leads the market, accounting for about 39.8% of revenue in 2023Industrial trucks (loaders, forklifts) are gaining traction, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030Other categories include racking & storage equipment, critical for efficient biomass storage and retrievalBy ApplicationWood chip handling remains the dominant segment at around 34.9% share in 2023Pellet handling is seeing notable growth with a CAGR of about 7.0% over 2024–2030Agricultural residue handling is expanding steadily as crop residues become increasingly used as feedstockRequest customization on the report @Competitive LandscapeKey market players include Amandus Kahl, Andritz AG, Astec Industries, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Dust Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, General Kinematics, MAX Automation, RUD Ketten, Schenck Process, Terex, and ZE ENERGY, among othersMarket Trends & OpportunitiesEmbedding smart technologies-AI, IoT, sensors-in handling systems is enhancing feedstock flow management, predictive maintenance, and operational uptimeGovernment support for biomass generation, including subsidies and policy initiatives, is accelerating demand for modular and cost-effective feeding systems-especially in Asia-Pacific's emerging marketsRegional AnalysisAsia-Pacific: Largest and fastest-growing region, driven by manufacturing, exports, and infrastructure development.North America & Europe: Focus on regulatory compliance, automation, and sustainable packaging.Latin America & Middle East/Africa: Emerging demand as industrial sectors and trade expand.Key Benefits of the Market ReportComprehensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesStrategic planning support with detailed forecasts and segmentationRegional insights for targeted business developmentCompetitive profiling of major players and their latest activitiesAssessment of regulatory and technological trends shaping the marketAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

