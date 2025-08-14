Global Material Handling Equipment Biomass Power Plant Market Insight, Growth, Industry Trends Reports And Data
Increasing demand for renewable energy and government incentives for biomass power are primary drivers.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The material handling equipment market in biomass power plants includes systems such as cranes, industrial trucks, continuous conveyors, racking, and storage solutions designed to handle biomass feedstocks-wood chips, pellets, agricultural residues, and municipal solid waste (MSW). These systems are central to efficient feedstock transport, storage, and processing, ensuring smooth operations and optimal combustion in biomass energy facilities.
Market Size & Growth
In 2023, the market was valued at approximately USD 850–851 million, and it's projected to reach USD 1,419.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%
Other estimates place the CAGR at about 6.4% from 2024 to 2030, fueled by increasing biomass power adoption and emphasis on handling diverse feedstocks
A more conservative forecast by Technavio predicts incremental growth of USD 589 million between 2024 and 2028, corresponding to a CAGR of 4.5%.
Regional Insights
Europe leads the market, driven by stringent environmental regulations and ambitious renewable energy policies, particularly in Germany, the UK, and France
Asia-Pacific is forecast to exhibit the fastest growth through 2030, propelled by rapid industrialization, rising energy demand, and government incentives in countries like China, India, and Japan
North America maintains a strong presence, supported by mature biomass projects, automation trends, and supportive policy frameworks
Key Growth Drivers
Renewable Energy Focus: Growing global emphasis on clean energy is increasing biomass power capacity, in turn boosting demand for feedstock handling systems
Technological Advancements: Adoption of automation, IoT and AI-enabled equipment allows real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, enhancing reliability and reducing downtime
Feedstock Diversity: The need to manage various biomass types-wood chips, pellets, agricultural residues, and MSW-drives the development of more versatile and efficient handling solutions
Market Segmentation Analysis
By Product Type
Continuous handling equipment (e.g., conveyors, bucket elevators) leads the market, accounting for about 39.8% of revenue in 2023
Industrial trucks (loaders, forklifts) are gaining traction, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030
Other categories include racking & storage equipment, critical for efficient biomass storage and retrieval
By Application
Wood chip handling remains the dominant segment at around 34.9% share in 2023
Pellet handling is seeing notable growth with a CAGR of about 7.0% over 2024–2030
Agricultural residue handling is expanding steadily as crop residues become increasingly used as feedstock
Competitive Landscape
Key market players include Amandus Kahl, Andritz AG, Astec Industries, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Dust Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, General Kinematics, MAX Automation, RUD Ketten, Schenck Process, Terex, and ZE ENERGY, among others
Market Trends & Opportunities
Embedding smart technologies-AI, IoT, sensors-in handling systems is enhancing feedstock flow management, predictive maintenance, and operational uptime
Government support for biomass generation, including subsidies and policy initiatives, is accelerating demand for modular and cost-effective feeding systems-especially in Asia-Pacific's emerging markets
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific: Largest and fastest-growing region, driven by manufacturing, exports, and infrastructure development.
North America & Europe: Focus on regulatory compliance, automation, and sustainable packaging.
Latin America & Middle East/Africa: Emerging demand as industrial sectors and trade expand.
Key Benefits of the Market Report
Comprehensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Strategic planning support with detailed forecasts and segmentation
Regional insights for targeted business development
Competitive profiling of major players and their latest activities
Assessment of regulatory and technological trends shaping the market
