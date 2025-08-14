Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey, Syria accuse Israel of being reason for recent violence in Sweida

(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and visiting Syrian foreign affairs official Asaad Hassan al-Shibani have blamed Israel for playing a key role in recent unrest in Sweida, a mainly Druze province in southern Syria.

"One of the main actors behind this dark picture has turned out to be Israel," Fidan said at a joint press conference with al-Shibani, adding that Israel's "expansionist policies" in the region also extend into Syria.

Fidan emphasized that Syria "should be one where all peoples, beliefs, and cultures are preserved, and can live together," noting that Türkiye supports Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and aligns with Syrian authorities in promoting inclusivity among the country’s diverse communities.

Al-Shibani, meanwhile, accused Israel of orchestrating the incidents in Sweida, stating that "Israel's repeated threats are targeting Syria's sovereignty and endangering the safety of our citizens."

