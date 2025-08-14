Vietnam Residential Real Estate Market Size, Share And Outlook Report 2033
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 53.2 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 148.4 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 10.8%
Demand engines: Urban migration, affordable mortgage access, and lifestyle upgrades in Tier-1 and emerging Tier-2 cities
Policy momentum: Land Law 2024 (effective Jan 1, 2025 ) expands rights for overseas Vietnamese and clarifies land-use mechanisms, improving investor confidence
Housing inclusion: Government push toward large-scale social housing ; progress continues but remains behind multi-year targets, keeping affordable supply in focus
Market Trends & Drivers
-
Strong inflows to major urban centers sustain demand for apartments and mid-market units. Rising incomes and a growing middle class support first-time purchases and upgrades.
Easing mortgage access and efforts to keep borrowing costs manageable have aided absorption rates, especially in primary markets. Flexible central-bank policy is designed to stabilize rates and support credit growth.
The Land Law 2024 aligns with the Housing and Real Estate Business Laws to streamline land allocation/transfer and broaden rights for overseas Vietnamese-improving transparency and project feasibility.
Buyers show rising preference for energy-efficient, amenity-rich communities (security, fitness, green spaces) and smart-home features, particularly in new urban areas.
Affordable and social housing remain a policy priority; progress is ongoing but uneven, keeping the value segment attractive for developers.
Market Segmentation
By Type
-
Apartments & Condominiums
Villas & Landed Houses
By Region
-
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Southern Vietnam
Latest News & Developments
-
Land Law 2024 becomes effective (Jan 1, 2025): Expands land-use rights for overseas Vietnamese and clarifies project transfer/land-lease mechanisms-supportive for residential investment and liquidity.
Social Housing Acceleration: Authorities continue to mobilize financing and streamline approvals toward the million-unit ambition; recent updates highlight progress yet underscore the gap to targets-keeping affordability center stage.
Monetary Policy Backdrop: The State Bank of Vietnam signals a flexible stance to balance inflation and growth, with a 2025 credit growth target-constructive for mortgage availability and developer funding.
