Vietnam Residential Real Estate Market Size, Share And Outlook Report 2033

2025-08-14 07:15:09
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Vietnam's residential real estate market is entering a renewed growth cycle, underpinned by rapid urbanization, a rising middle class, supportive credit conditions, and ongoing policy reforms. According to IMARC Group, the market reached USD 53.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit USD 148.4 billion by 2033 , registering a CAGR of 10.8% during 2025–2033 . Demand continues to concentrate in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and coastal growth corridors, while policy moves-most notably the new Land Law effective January 1, 2025-aim to improve transparency, expand ownership pathways, and accelerate project pipelines.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 53.2 billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 148.4 billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 10.8%
  • Demand engines: Urban migration, affordable mortgage access, and lifestyle upgrades in Tier-1 and emerging Tier-2 cities
  • Policy momentum: Land Law 2024 (effective Jan 1, 2025 ) expands rights for overseas Vietnamese and clarifies land-use mechanisms, improving investor confidence
  • Housing inclusion: Government push toward large-scale social housing ; progress continues but remains behind multi-year targets, keeping affordable supply in focus

Market Trends & Drivers

  • Strong inflows to major urban centers sustain demand for apartments and mid-market units. Rising incomes and a growing middle class support first-time purchases and upgrades.
  • Easing mortgage access and efforts to keep borrowing costs manageable have aided absorption rates, especially in primary markets. Flexible central-bank policy is designed to stabilize rates and support credit growth.
  • The Land Law 2024 aligns with the Housing and Real Estate Business Laws to streamline land allocation/transfer and broaden rights for overseas Vietnamese-improving transparency and project feasibility.
  • Buyers show rising preference for energy-efficient, amenity-rich communities (security, fitness, green spaces) and smart-home features, particularly in new urban areas.
  • Affordable and social housing remain a policy priority; progress is ongoing but uneven, keeping the value segment attractive for developers.

Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Apartments & Condominiums
  • Villas & Landed Houses

By Region

  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam
  • Southern Vietnam

Latest News & Developments

  • Land Law 2024 becomes effective (Jan 1, 2025): Expands land-use rights for overseas Vietnamese and clarifies project transfer/land-lease mechanisms-supportive for residential investment and liquidity.
  • Social Housing Acceleration: Authorities continue to mobilize financing and streamline approvals toward the million-unit ambition; recent updates highlight progress yet underscore the gap to targets-keeping affordability center stage.
  • Monetary Policy Backdrop: The State Bank of Vietnam signals a flexible stance to balance inflation and growth, with a 2025 credit growth target-constructive for mortgage availability and developer funding.

