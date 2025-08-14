Lithuania Explores AI And Robotics Partnerships With US Defense Industry

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė visited Pittsburgh, where she met with U.S. defense and artificial intelligence technology companies as well as the U.S. Army Artificial Intelligence Integration Center (AI2C). Discussions focused on U.S. experience in applying artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and robotics solutions in the military, along with opportunities for joint research and development projects, technology transfer, and industrial partnerships that could strengthen Lithuania's defense capabilities, Trend reports.

“Visits to such centers and new connections in the US high-tech defense sector not only broaden our perspective and deepen our understanding of the transformation of warfare and the possibilities of the future battlefield. They also open wider opportunities to address current challenges and strengthen cooperation between US and European markets,” said Minister Šakalienė.

During the visit, Minister Šakalienė met with Pittsburgh-based defense industry companies including Near Earth Autonomy, KEF Robotics, Lovelace AI, Carnegie Robotics, the National Engineering Center, and the National Robotics Engineering Consortium.

She also toured the US Army Artificial Intelligence Integration Center, established under the Army's AI strategy. The center plays a key role in integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies into military capabilities, connecting the Army with academic institutions, industry, and innovation hubs. Its work focuses on three main areas-skills development, AI integration, and product creation.

The Ministry of National Defense is implementing a defense industry development program built around four strategic areas: ammunition and explosives production, drone and counter-drone technologies, military equipment manufacturing and maintenance, and naval defense.

At the same time, Lithuania is investing in long-term technological growth in fields such as autonomous systems, military artificial intelligence, sensor and photonics technologies, and secure communications. These initiatives aim to strengthen national security, enhance supply chain resilience, foster technological innovation, and deepen cooperation with NATO allies, with a particular focus on the United States.

To further expand weapons production and maintenance in Lithuania, the ministry actively promotes strategically important defense industry investment projects, creating a favorable regulatory and investment environment through industrial cooperation mechanisms, the“Green Corridor” initiative for defense manufacturing, and technology transfer agreements.