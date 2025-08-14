Pashinyan Highlights Regional And International Benefits Of Washington Declaration
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has underscored the wider regional and international significance of the declaration signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States in Washington on August 8, Azernews reports.
Speaking to Fox News, Pashinyan emphasized that the agreement could bring tangible benefits not only to the signatories but also to neighbouring countries, including Iran and Russia.
He noted that the implementation of the declaration could open a rail route connecting Iran from the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea, while also establishing a direct railway link between Russia and Iran.
“Implementation of the agreement will bring economic advantages not only for Armenia, Azerbaijan and the US, but also for Türkiye, Russia and Iran,” Pashinyan said.
The Armenian leader highlighted the unprecedented nature of such a railway link in the South Caucasus, where currently no direct rail connection exists between Iran and Russia.
Pashinyan also stressed the potential of the declaration to enhance international stability and security.“I believe this is a very important agreement that can deliver significant benefits to all countries, and indeed to the international community as a whole,” he said.
Pashinyan expressed hope that the declaration would serve as a platform for regional cooperation and peace.
