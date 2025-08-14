403
Iraq Condemns Greater Israel Vision, Calls It Provocative
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday strongly condemned recent statements by Israeli occupation officials regarding the so-called "Greater Israel Vision" describing it as a clear provocation to regional sovereignty.
In a statement, the ministry said the remarks are a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, and efforts to destabilize regional security, calling for a firm Arab and international stance against such policies.
The ministry warned that expansionist and annexation policies require effective action to end Israeli occupation violations and ensure accountability.
The condemnation follows comments by Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who described his attachment to a "Greater Israel" vision, which include occupied Palestinian territory and parts of other countries, in a recent televised interview. (end)
