Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Migrant boat overturns killing twenty individuals at Italian coast

Migrant boat overturns killing twenty individuals at Italian coast


2025-08-14 04:45:36
(MENAFN) At least 20 people have died after a migrant boat capsized off the coast of Italy’s Lampedusa Island in the Mediterranean, according to a news agency.

The vessel, reportedly carrying a large number of migrants, overturned in the waters near the island.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with authorities and local emergency teams working to recover bodies and assist survivors.

Initial reports indicate that up to 80 people have survived the incident, though the total number on board is still being confirmed. The tragedy underscores the continued dangers faced by migrants attempting sea crossings to Europe.

