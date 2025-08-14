Top Indian Poultry Companies In 2025: Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast

MENAFN - IMARC Group) Market Dynamics of Top 9 Indian Poultry Companies 2025: Industry Expansion:

The Indian poultry industry has witnessed remarkable growth, driven by rising protein consumption, urbanization, and the expansion of quick-service restaurants and organized retail. Major players like Suguna Foods, Venky's (VH Group), and IB Group have established themselves as market leaders, with Suguna operating across the entire poultry value chain and Venky's leveraging its strong brand in processed products.

Layer and broiler segments continue to expand, with integrated companies ensuring quality control from breeding to processing. Rising disposable incomes, growing health awareness, and changing dietary patterns are propelling the demand for poultry meat and eggs across both urban and rural areas. Additionally, technological advancements in breeding, feed formulation, and disease management are improving productivity and profitability.

The processed poultry sector is gaining traction, with companies introducing ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products to cater to the evolving tastes of young, time-constrained consumers. Domestic feed manufacturers like Skylark Hatcheries and Sneha Group are strengthening supply chains, ensuring consistent product quality. Government initiatives to promote hygienic meat production and curb antibiotic misuse are also boosting the organized sector's market share.

Despite challenges such as disease outbreaks, price volatility in feed ingredients, and competition from unorganized players, the sector's outlook remains positive. Expanding cold chain infrastructure, rising export opportunities, and investments in biosecurity are positioning India as a significant player in the global poultry trade.

Strategic Approaches:

Leading poultry companies are pursuing vertical integration , covering hatcheries, feed mills, farms, processing plants, and distribution networks to control quality and reduce costs. Suguna Foods, for example, operates one of Asia's largest feed mills and maintains farmer integration programs that ensure steady supply and farmer income stability.

Brand differentiation is another key strategy. Venky's has leveraged strong retail branding and diversified into processed products like sausages and nuggets, targeting premium urban consumers. IB Group focuses on both B2B and B2C segments, ensuring widespread distribution across multiple states.

Mid-sized players like Skylark Hatcheries and Simran Farms are expanding regional dominance by adopting modern farming techniques, contract farming models, and feed innovation. Sneha Group emphasizes strong backward integration in feed production and breeding, enabling cost efficiency.

Several companies are also investing in food safety certifications , automation in processing, and cold storage facilities to meet both domestic and export standards. Product innovation-such as fortified eggs, antibiotic-free chicken, and ready-to-cook marinated products-is helping them cater to changing consumer preferences.



Market Size Value in 2024 : INR 2,304 Billion

Industry Revenue Forecast in 2033 : INR 8,430 Billion

Growth Rate : CAGR of 12.60%

Base Year of Estimation : 2024

Historical Data : 2019–2024 Future Forecast Period : 2025–2033

How Big is the Indian Poultry Market ?

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-poultry-market/requestsample



Processed Poultry Products Boom – Ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook chicken products are gaining popularity among urban consumers.

Antibiotic-Free & Sustainable Farming – Driven by consumer awareness and regulatory pressure, companies are shifting to healthier production practices.

Technological Integration – IoT-based farm monitoring, automated feeding systems, and advanced breeding techniques are enhancing efficiency.

Export Growth – Expanding trade opportunities for processed poultry products in Middle Eastern and Asian markets. Cold Chain Development – Investments in storage and transportation infrastructure are ensuring quality preservation from farm to fork.



Suguna Foods Private Limited

Venky's (India) Limited – VH Group

IB Group

Skylark Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd.

Sneha Group

Simran Farms Limited

Bharati Poultry Pvt. Limited

Mulpuri Group RM Group

Emerging Trends:By IMARC Group, the Top 9 Indian Poultry Companies in 2025:

Explore Complete Blog for Detailed Information About Companies, Shares, and Data : https://www.imarcgroup.com/poultry-companies-in-india

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as part of the customization.

About US:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: +1-201971-6302 | Africa and Europe: +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800