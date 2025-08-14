Embark On A Dream Journey:“Thai'd Up This Summer” With Amazing Thailand 2025
This August, four lucky young explorers (ages 18–25) from across Europe will win an all-inclusive summer adventure to Thailand – each accompanied by their closest companion. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will immerse participants in a Summer Camp-style journey curated to showcase the country's rich culture, natural beauty, and unique charm.
Participants will engage in meaningful travel experiences – from local interactions to hands-on cultural discovery-while celebrating Thailand's reputation for hospitality and wonder. The campaign supports TAT's mission to expand regional tourism routes and elevate travel experiences through creativity and inclusivity.
How to Enter: Simply write in 100 words or fewer why you and your travel buddy deserve to win this ultimate summer trip to Thailand. Submit your entry via the official contest platform at AXN Asia.
Don't miss this extraordinary chance to experience what makes Thailand truly Amazing. We're waiting for you-Sawasdee and see you soon.
Legal Disclaimer:
