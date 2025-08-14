EQS-News: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

Affordable housing: STRABAG launches TETRIQX – serial construction solutions starting from € 1,950/m2

14.08.2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST

Affordable housing: STRABAG launches TETRIQX – serial construction solutions starting from € 1,950/m2

Construction costs from € 1,950/m2*

At least four months shorter construction time compared to conventional methods Up to 50% reduction in CO2 emissions versus traditional construction

STRABAG has unveiled a new, serially producible residential construction product that tackles several of Austria's housing market challenges at once: rising construction costs, a shortage of affordable housing, lengthy build times and the need for sustainable building methods.



TETRIQX is a modular building system with a high degree of prefabrication. Functioning like a building kit, it offers three fully planned residential building types for different construction categories. All three can be added on top of existing residential buildings up to seven storeys high and feature optimised layouts ranging from approximately 44 m2 to around 88 m2.



New solutions to the housing crisis

At a time when conventional construction and funding models are reaching their limits, TETRIQX opens up new perspectives for urban housing development – high quality, efficient, sustainable and, above all, affordable. Thanks to its modular prefabrication, construction times are reduced by up to four months compared to traditional methods. In some cases, overall project timelines can even be cut in half. This not only makes investment in new housing more attractive again but also reduces disruption to neighbours from construction sites.



For Markus Engerth, Member of the Management Board of STRABAG AG Austria, TETRIQX is more than just another construction product:“Affordable housing is possible – but not with yesterday's solutions. We have to build faster, more sustainably and more standardised, without compromising on quality. With TETRIQX, we deliver a solution that enables prices from € 1,950 per square metre for high-quality homes. That's a genuine remedy for the looming housing crisis.”



Innovation for sustainable construction

TETRIQX also sets new benchmarks for sustainability. With concrete core activation, buildings can be heated efficiently in winter and kept pleasantly cool in summer – at no additional construction cost. This reduces heating and cooling energy requirements during operation by at least 22%. In addition, efficient serial production using sustainable materials cuts CO2 emissions over the building's entire life cycle by up to 50%.



The first projects are scheduled to start next year.



*Price as of 1 January 2025, excluding planning and parking garage.





STRABAG AG is Austria's leading construction company and part of STRABAG SE, acting as the parent company of the Austrian STRABAG subsidiaries. As a technology group for construction services, our activities span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain.

Working together with strong partners, we are pursuing a clear goal: to design, build and operate construction projects in a way that protects the climate and conserves resources. More information is available

