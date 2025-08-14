403
Israeli Pilots Protest Netanyahu’s Gaza Plan
(MENAFN) Around 200 Israeli military pilots gathered on Tuesday near the General Staff headquarters in Tel Aviv to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to reoccupy the Gaza Strip.
The pilots expressed concerns about the dangers this plan poses to both hostages and soldiers within the region.
These reservist and veteran pilots voiced their backing for Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who opposes widening the conflict and advocates for a negotiated arrangement to secure the release of captives held in Gaza, as reported by a newspaper.
On Friday, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a strategy to reenter Gaza, a decision that has triggered protests domestically. Critics of the plan have labeled it a “death sentence” for those held hostage.
Israeli news outlets have highlighted growing tensions between Zamir and Netanyahu following the prime minister’s proposal to reoccupy Gaza, an area Israel controlled from 1967 until 2005.
The plan’s initial phase involves displacing 1 million Gaza City residents southward, surrounding the city, and launching operations into populated neighborhoods.
The second phase would target central refugee camps, many of which have already suffered extensive devastation during the ongoing conflict.
In contrast, Zamir has advocated a “siege plan” featuring several operational fronts within Gaza designed to exert military pressure on Hamas, aiming to secure the hostages’ freedom without falling into what he describes as “strategic traps.”
The pilots emphasized that “the ongoing war in Gaza is exacting an unbearable toll on the captives, who have been in captivity for 676 days.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
