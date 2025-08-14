Electric Massagers Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

A major factor propelling the growth of the global electric massagers market is the rising incidence of chronic pain and age-related ailments, particularly among the expanding elderly population. The World Health Organization estimates that by 2050, the global population aged 60 and above will reach 2.1 billion, double the current figure. This demographic shift is driving demand for non-invasive, home-based pain relief options like electric massagers.

Furthermore, increasing awareness around wellness and self-care has encouraged more consumers to integrate massagers into their everyday routines. Enhanced affordability and the widespread availability of products via online platforms have also boosted market expansion. With busy urban lifestyles and a growing preference for convenient alternatives to traditional massage therapy, electric massagers are gaining popularity. Rising disposable incomes are further supporting their adoption across various demographic groups globally.

Market Dynamics Rising stress and sedentary lifestyles drive the global market

The growing incidence of stress and sedentary lifestyles is driving a substantial rise in the global demand for electric massagers. With the widespread adoption of remote work and desk-centric occupations, more individuals are experiencing physical strain, particularly in the neck, back, and shoulders. Long periods of sitting and insufficient physical activity are contributing to muscle tension, poor posture, and persistent fatigue.

A 2022 report by the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that nearly 1.8 billion adults worldwide, around 31%, did not meet the recommended physical activity levels. This marks a troubling increase of about five percentage points since 2010.

As this trend of physical inactivity escalates, consumers are increasingly turning to user-friendly, non-invasive devices like electric massagers for at-home relief and comfort, thereby propelling market expansion.

Product innovation in wearable massage devices creates tremendous opportunities

The growing preference for portable and convenient solutions is driving innovation in wearable massage devices. Consumers are increasingly opting for compact, easy-to-use products that deliver effective muscle relief while on the move. These wearable massagers are gaining popularity due to their lightweight construction, discreet usage, and customizable options. Many incorporate features like heat therapy, vibration, and smart technology, allowing users to control and monitor treatments via mobile apps.

For example, in September 2022, Hyperice launched the Venom Go, a compact, wearable device that delivers both heat and vibration therapy. It uses a magnetic pod that connects to reusable adhesive pads and offers nine customizable settings with three heat levels (ranging from 105°F to 113°F) and three vibration modes, delivering targeted relief for muscle soreness and tension.

Such technological advancements are opening new growth opportunities in the global wearable massage device market.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a prominent share in the global electric massagers market due to the high prevalence of chronic pain, increasing wellness awareness, and greater purchasing power. According to the CDC, nearly 20.4% of U.S. adults suffer from chronic pain, fueling the demand for therapeutic solutions like handheld and chair massagers. The region has seen a surge in self-care product purchases post-pandemic, with electric massagers gaining popularity on platforms like Amazon and Walmart.

Innovative launches, such as Therabody's Theragun series and Hyperice's massage guns, are dominating the U.S. market with features like Bluetooth connectivity and customizable intensity. Additionally, corporate wellness programs and health insurance reimbursements in the U.S. and Canada are further boosting product adoption. The rise of home-based fitness routines also supports this trend, making North America a highly lucrative region for market players.

The global electric massagers market size was valued at USD 10.56 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 11.49 billion in 2025 to reach USD 22.60 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 8.82% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product type, the global electric massagers market is segmented into back and body massagers, leg and foot massagers, neck and shoulder massagers, head massagers, and others.

By application, the market is categorized into pain relief and muscle recovery, stress and anxiety relief, fitness and sports recovery, medical therapy and rehabilitation, and others.

By end user, the market is divided into residential/personal use and commercial use.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Panasonic CorporationOSIM International Pte. Ltd.HoMedics (FKA Brands)Beurer GmbHJSB HealthcareLG ElectronicsMedMassagerHuman Touch LLCProspera CorporationBreo International Recent Developments

In April 2025 , UREVO introduced two AI-driven wireless leg massagers, Relax ($300) for daily leg sculpting via dynamic air compression (3 modes, intensity and heat levels), and Recovery ($800) offering pro-level rehab across five massage zones (6 modes, 8 pressure levels, heat), up to 240 min battery, with app-synced AI paindetection and health reporting.

By TypeBack and Body MassagersLeg and Foot MassagersNeck and Shoulder MassagersHead MassagersOthersBy ApplicationPain Relief & Muscle RecoveryStress & Anxiety ReliefFitness & Sports RecoveryMedical Therapy & RehabilitationOthersBy End UserResidential/Personal UseCommercial UseBy Distribution ChannelOfflineOnlineBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa