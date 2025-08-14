Infosys-Telstra JV Deal Spurs Bullish Call SEBI RA Sees Over 20% Upside Potential

Infosys shares rose 1.8% on Thursday, after the software services firm announced the formation of a joint venture with Australian telecommunications and technology company Telstra.

According to an official press release, Infosys will acquire a 75% stake in Versent Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telstra, while the Australian firm will retain a 25% minority stake. The deal is valued at A$233 million, comprised of a $175 million up-front payment.

The JV will offer AI-enabled cloud and digital services to Australian enterprises.

JV With Australian Company

Versent Group designs and implements cloud strategies for large blue-chip clients, including those in government, education, finance, energy, and utilities.

The collaboration will combine Telstra's connectivity, Versent's local digital engineering capabilities, and Infosys' global scale to deliver advanced AI, cloud, data, and digital consulting solutions, the statement read.

This builds on Infosys' existing collaborations with Telstra, including a 2024 multi-year partnership to accelerate its software engineering and IT transformation, and a 2025 initiative to advance technology leadership under the“Connected Future 30” strategy.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of FY26.

Technical Analysis

On the long-term chart, Infosys stock has taken multiple supports near ₹1,350, making the ₹1,350 –₹1,400 zone a strong buying level for long-term investors, said SEBI-registered analyst Prabhat Mittal.

In the short-term chart, the stock faces repeated resistance at ₹1,650, which is a crucial hurdle.

He recommended buying at the current price with a strict stop-loss at ₹1,400. The stock could face resistance at ₹1,600 - ₹1,650, but a decisive breakout above ₹1,650 could open the way for a medium-term target of ₹1,800, a 22% upside from the current stock price of ₹1,465.3.

Retail View

While Infosys was among the top 6 trending stocks on Stocktwits, retail sentiment remained 'neutral'. It was 'bullish' a week ago.

YTD, the stock has shed more than 23%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<