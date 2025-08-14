Ezintervuez Launches Seamless Integration With Zoho Recruit

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 13, 2025 9:12 am - EzIntervuez integrates with Zoho Recruit, enabling AI-powered interviews, automated candidate syncing, and faster, smarter, compliant hiring for businesses worldwide.

EzIntervuez, a leading AI-driven interview and recruitment platform, today announced the launch of its new integration with Zoho Recruit, enabling organizations to seamlessly sync jobs, candidates, and recruitment data between the two platforms. This powerful partnership empowers HR teams and recruiters to streamline hiring, automate candidate evaluation, and make smarter hiring decisions-faster than ever before.

With this integration, Zoho Recruit users can now harness EzIntervuez's AI-powered assessment and automation tools directly within their existing workflows. This means reduced manual work, improved candidate experience, and hiring cycles that are up to three times faster, at a lower cost, and with better talent retention.

“Recruitment is evolving at a pace never seen before,” said [Name], CEO of EzIntervuez.“By integrating with Zoho Recruit, we're giving businesses a way to transform hiring from a time-consuming process into a strategic advantage. This is about speed, intelligence, and fairness in every hiring decision.”

Key Benefits of the Integration

1. Automatic Data Sync

Jobs, candidate profiles, and recruitment data created in Zoho Recruit can be instantly mirrored in EzIntervuez. This eliminates duplicate data entry and ensures that recruiters always work with the most up-to-date information.

2. AI-Powered Candidate Screening

EzIntervuez's advanced AI engine analyzes candidate responses across multiple dimensions-including technical correctness, communication skills, and confidence. Recruiters receive structured, bias-reduced evaluations that help them focus only on the most promising candidates.

3. Seamless Workflow

Recruiters can invite candidates for AI-driven video interviews directly from Zoho Recruit. Completed interviews, scores, and feedback flow back into Zoho automatically, keeping hiring teams aligned.

4. Enhanced Collaboration

Both platforms support multi-stakeholder access, enabling HR, hiring managers, and interview panels to review candidate results, leave feedback, and make data-backed hiring decisions without email chains or spreadsheet chaos.

5. Secure and Compliant

The integration upholds enterprise-grade security, with encrypted data transfer and full GDPR compliance, ensuring candidate information remains protected throughout the hiring journey.

Addressing the Modern Hiring Challenge

The integration comes at a critical time for businesses navigating a competitive job market, where speed and candidate experience can be the difference between hiring top talent and losing them to competitors. By combining Zoho Recruit's end-to-end applicant tracking with EzIntervuez's AI-driven assessments, companies can significantly reduce hiring bottlenecks.

According to EzIntervuez data, companies leveraging its AI interview platform have experienced:

3× faster hiring cycles

30% lower recruitment costs

Up to 78% reduction in new-hire turnover

90% improvement in candidate show-up rates

“The future of hiring isn't just about filling positions-it's about doing it with precision, fairness, and insight,” said [Name], Head of Product at EzIntervuez.“This integration means our users can tap into AI-powered analysis without changing their recruitment habits. It's technology that works the way recruiters work.”

How It Works

Enable the Integration – From the EzIntervuez dashboard, Zoho Recruit users can activate the integration in just a few clicks.

Sync Jobs & Candidates – Existing and new jobs in Zoho Recruit are automatically pulled into EzIntervuez, along with candidate data.

Send AI Interviews – Recruiters can send AI-powered video interview links from within Zoho Recruit.

Review & Decide – Interview recordings, AI evaluations, and reports are fed back to Zoho Recruit for final decision-making.

The process is designed to be intuitive, requiring no advanced technical setup, and works in real time to prevent delays.

Availability

The EzIntervuez & Zoho Recruit integration is available immediately for all EzIntervuez business and enterprise customers at no additional cost. Zoho Recruit users can sign up for a free trial of EzIntervuez to experience the benefits before committing.

For more information and to start integrating today, visit [integration page link].

About EzIntervuez

EzIntervuez is an AI-powered interview platform that helps organizations, recruiters, coaches, and candidates simplify hiring and training. With intelligent video assessments, automated scoring, and advanced analytics, EzIntervuez makes recruitment faster, fairer, and more effective.

About Zoho Recruit

Zoho Recruit is a leading applicant tracking system (ATS) and recruitment software used by businesses worldwide to manage hiring from sourcing to onboarding. Known for its flexibility, scalability, and ease of use, Zoho Recruit empowers recruiters to find, track, and hire the best talent.