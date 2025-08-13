Earthquakes Today: Two Moderate Quakes Strike Assam's Dhubri, New Zealand's North Island

MENAFN - Live Mint) Two earthquakes of moderate intensity struck in the early morning hours – one in Dhubri district in Assam and another in North Island of New Zealand.

An earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale struck Dhubri district in the early hours of Thursday, August 14, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 rattled New Zealand's lower North Island on Wednesday, August 13, with the country's geological agency rating the jolt as moderate.

Assam Earthquake

According to the NCS, the tremor occurred at 1:01 am IST, at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre located at 26.28°N latitude and 89.87°E longitude.

"EQ of M: 2.8, On: 14/08/2025 01:01:18 IST, Lat: 26.28 N, Long: 89.87 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Dhubri, Assam," the NCS wrote in a post on X.

New Zealand Earthquake

The New Zealand earthquake occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, August 13. There is no report of any damage due to New Zealand earthquake.

GeoNet said the quake struck 20 km (12 miles) south of Hastings in the Hawke's Bay region, at a depth of 30 km (19 miles), with no reports of damage.

The quake, which happened just before 6pm local time, was widely felt by almost 6,000 people who filed reports to the GeoNet website. Residents in the area reported furniture and belongings shaking and wobbling, according to New Zealand news outlets.

Hawkes Bay is one of New Zealand's most seismically active regions. A major earthquake in 1931 killed 256 people.

New Zealand, home to 5 million people, sits on the“Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.

(With agency inputs)