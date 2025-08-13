Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) ("Olympia") today announces its operating and financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Results from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2025, include the following (compared to operations for the three months ended June 30, 2024):



Total net earnings and comprehensive income decreased 8% to $5.42 million from $5.89 million.

Total revenue decreased 3% to $25.56 million from $26.22 million.

Service revenue increased 6% to $12.95 million from $12.16 million mainly due to an increase in monthly and transaction fees related to account growth within the IAS division.

Trust, interest, and other income decreased 10% to $12.61 million from $14.06 million mainly due to a decrease in interest rates on trust fund placements made over the previous 12 months.

Total expenses remained consistent at $18.42 million. Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders of Olympia decreased 8% to $2.25 per share from $2.45 per share.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements and notes, as well as management's discussion and analysis, are now available on SEDAR ( ). Both historical and current information on Olympia's stock, financials, press releases, governance, and more can now be found at .

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. Olympia also provides currency exchange and global payment services through its subsidiary Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc., and offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc.

Olympia's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

