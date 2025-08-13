Gas Workers In Kostiantynivka Keep Working Despite Constant Danger - Office Destroyed, Explosions Heard Every Minute

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Donetskoblgaz JSC, which also published a video from the city.

“The city's gas workers continue to provide the population with stable gas distribution under the current conditions. Their office has been destroyed, and explosions can be heard almost every minute. But people are working,” the message says.

It is noted that Vadym Batiy, Chairman of the Board of JSC Donetskoblgaz, visited the destroyed premises of the Kostiantynivka Gas Distribution Company and met with the staff who remain in the shelled city.

“Despite the fact that our office in Kostiantynivka has been destroyed, the city still has gas. And our employees are working in such difficult conditions and giving people the opportunity to live. Glory to Ukraine!” Batiy emphasized.

Russians strikewith guided bomb, killing two

As reported, Donetsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops. Almost every day, the Russian army kills and injures civilians, destroys houses, businesses, energy, gas, and other infrastructure facilities. Donetsk region has the longest front line, stretching about 300 km.