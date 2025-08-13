Saudi Arabia Strongly Condemns Remarks By Israeli Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia's condemnation, in the strongest terms, of the remarks of the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation on the so-called "Greater Israel” vision, along with its flat-out rejection of the settlement and expansive ideas and projects pursued by the Israeli occupation authorities.

In a statement Wednesday, the ministry emphasized the historic and legal right of the Palestinian people to have their sovereign, independent state on their territories based on relevant international laws.

The statement warned the international community against the Israeli occupation's persistent egregious violations that erode the international legitimacy underpinnings, unconscionably encroach upon the nations' sovereignty, and imperil regional and global security and stability.