Prostate Cancer Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 140+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape
DelveInsight's“ Prostate Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 140+ companies and 150+ pipeline drugs in the Prostate Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Prostate Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Prostate Cancer pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report
In August 2025, Bayer conducted a study is to assess the efficacy and safety of darolutamide in combination with standard androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in patients with metastatic hormone sensitive prostate cancer.
In July 2025, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC announced a substudy is to assess the efficacy and safety of ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd), given alone or with other treatments in participants with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
The leading Prostate Cancer Companies such as Janssen Pharmaceutical, POINT Biopharma, Tavanta Therapeutics, Exelixis, Astellas Pharma Inc., Antev, ORCA Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Silenseed LTD, Lantheus, Pantarhei Oncology, Zenith Epigenetics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bivision Pharmaceuticals, Oncternal Therapeutics, Amunix, FutureChem, Amgen, Taiho Oncology, Harpoon Therapeutics, Arvinas Androgen Receptor Inc., BioNTech SE, Nova Therapeutics, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ambrx, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Vaccitech (UK) Limited, Orion Pharma, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, and Cellbion Co., Ltd., and others.
Promising Prostate Cancer Pipeline such as Capivasertib, Enzalutamide, Abiraterone, rosuvastatin, digoxin, 18F-PSMA-1007, rhPSMA-7.3 (18F) Injection, and others.
Prostate Cancer Emerging Drugs
Niraparib: Janssen Research & Development
Niraparib is an orally administered selective poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor. In April 2016, Janssen entered a worldwide (except Japan) collaboration and license agreement with TESARO for exclusive rights to niraparib in prostate cancer. In the US, niraparib is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. Niraparib is currently marketed as ZEJULA by TESARO, an oncology-focused business within GSK. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC).
ZEN 3694: Zenith Epigenetics
ZEN-3694 is an orally bioavailable, potent, small molecule BET inhibitor that selectively binds to both bromodomains of the BET proteins. The drug candidate was discovered and developed from a BET bromodomain inhibitor platform. Bromodomain and Extra-Terminal domain (BET) family of proteins (BRD2, BRD3, BRD4, and BRDT) can bind acetylated lysines through their tandem bromodomains to promote gene transcription. BET bromodomain inhibitors (BETi) target super enhancers and inhibit several programs involved in tumorigenesis such as proliferation, metastasis, invasion, and immune evasion. The drug is currently being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Prostate cancer.
Ladiratuzumab vedotin: Seagen
Ladiratuzumab vedotin is a novel investigational ADC targeted to LIV-1. Most metastatic breast cancers express LIV-1, which also has been detected in several other cancers, including lung, head and neck, esophageal and gastric. Ladiratuzumab vedotin utilizes Seattle Genetics' proprietary ADC technology and consists of a LIV-1-targeted monoclonal antibody linked to a potent microtubule-disrupting agent, monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) by a protease-cleavable linker. This novel ADC is designed to bind to LIV-1 on cancer cells and release the cell-killing agent into target cells upon internalization. Ladiratuzumab vedotin may also cause antitumor activity through other mechanisms, including activation of an immune response by induction of immunogenic cell death. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Prostate Cancer.
FOR46: Fortis Therapeutics
FOR46 is a fully human antibody conjugated to a potent payload, depending on the indication. Fortis Therapeutics is developing FOR46, a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) against CD46, for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and late-stage multiple myeloma. The Company is also evaluating additional indications for FOR46. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Prostate Cancer.
REGN5678: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
REGN5678 is designed to bind to CD28 on cytotoxic T-lymphocytes (CTLs) and PSMA on tumor cells. By binding to the costimulatory T-cell-specific surface glycoprotein and tumor-associated antigen, the drug candidate could activate CTLs and direct them to attack cancer cells. Regeneron identified the targeting of CD28 on previously activated T cells as a way to reduce toxicity compared to CD3 bispecifics. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Prostate Cancer.
The Prostate Cancer Pipeline report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Prostate Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Prostate Cancer treatment.
Prostate Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Prostate Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Prostate Cancer market.
Prostate Cancer Companies
Merck & Co, Pfizer, Orion, Zenith Epigenetics, ESSA Pharma, RhoVac, AstraZeneca, Blue Earth Diagnostics, Advaxis, Inc., Emtora Biosciences, Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Laekna Limited, Bracco Diagnostics, Inc., Arvinas Inc., Epizyme, Harpoon Therapeutics, Plexxikon, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Veru Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, Luye Pharma Group, Amgen, Innocrin Pharmaceutical, Genovax, Cancer Targeted Technology, Bayer, Nymox Pharmaceutical, Matrix Biomed, Tavanta Therapeutics, Fortis Therapeutics, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Leap Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, Allife Medical Science and Technology, Vaccitech, Cardiff Oncology, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Teneobio, Inc ., and others.
Prostate Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Oral
Parenteral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Topical.
Prostate Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Monoclonal Antibody
Peptides
Polymer
Small molecule
Gene therapy
Scope of the Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report
Coverage- Global
Prostate Cancer Companies- Merck & Co, Pfizer, Orion, Zenith Epigenetics, ESSA Pharma, RhoVac, AstraZeneca, Blue Earth Diagnostics, Advaxis, Inc., Emtora Biosciences, Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Laekna Limited, Bracco Diagnostics, Inc., Arvinas Inc., Epizyme, Harpoon Therapeutics, Plexxikon, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Veru Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, Luye Pharma Group, Amgen, Innocrin Pharmaceutical, Genovax, Cancer Targeted Technology, Bayer, Nymox Pharmaceutical, Matrix Biomed, Tavanta Therapeutics, Fortis Therapeutics, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Leap Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, Allife Medical Science and Technology, Vaccitech, Cardiff Oncology, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Teneobio, Inc ., and others.
Prostate Cancer Pipeline- Capivasertib, Enzalutamide, Abiraterone, rosuvastatin, digoxin, 18F-PSMA-1007, rhPSMA-7.3 (18F) Injection, and others.
Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of contentsIntroduction Executive Summary Prostate Cancer: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Prostate Cancer– DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Late Stage Products (Phase III) Niraparib: Janssen Research & Development Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II) ZEN 3694: Zenith Epigenetics Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) FOR46: Fortis Therapeutics Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products Product Name: Company Name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Inactive Products Prostate Cancer Key Companies Prostate Cancer Key Products Prostate Cancer- Unmet Needs Prostate Cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers Prostate Cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion Prostate Cancer Analyst Views Prostate Cancer Key Companies Appendix
