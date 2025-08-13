Shmyhal Meets With Soldiers Released From Captivity
The discussion covered a broad range of challenges faced by returning servicemen, including medical examinations and the establishment of dedicated units to address reintegration needs. Shmyhal stated that all constructive proposals would be carefully considered.
“The Ministry of Defense is already working on systemic changes,” he noted.“A number of bills have been submitted to parliament that will significantly improve the reintegration system. In particular, we are talking about legislating the right to a 90-day leave with an additional monthly payment of UAH 50,000.”
Meeting participants agreed on the need to develop a comprehensive“road map” to support soldiers returning from captivity.
“We must strengthen the protection and support of our soldiers who have returned from captivity. Their dignity and full recovery are our priority,” Shmyhal concluded.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine updated its list of institutions offering medical, rehabilitation, and psychological support to military personnel, police officers, civil defense staff, and civilians who have been released from captivity.
Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram
