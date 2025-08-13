Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Balloons Foiled In Eastern Military Region

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 13 (Petra) -- A drug smuggling operation employing balloons fitted with rudimentary navigation devices was intercepted in the early hours of Wednesday by forces in the Eastern Military Region.According to an official statement, Border Guard units detected the balloons carrying narcotics after they crossed into Jordanian territory. The operation was carried out in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, resulting in the successful interception and recovery of the illicit cargo.Authorities confirmed that the seized materials have been transferred to the competent authorities for further investigation.The statement reaffirmed the commitment to maintaining border security and preventing the infiltration of illicit substances into the Kingdom.