Kyrgyzstan Registers New Bank With Chinese Investors
The bank has six participants among the founders, including three Chinese nationals: Wang Quangan, Kang Jianlin, and Liu Wen Zhong. Liu Wen Zhong also co-founded Baden Service LLC, which focuses on residential and non-residential construction, and Kyrgyz Temir Group LLC; both companies are among the bank's shareholders. Another founder is Alma Credit MFC CJSC, registered at the same address as the new bank.
The bank is headquartered at 222 Ogonbaev Street, Bishkek, and is headed by Wang Xing.
