Eldar Jafarov On Global Dance Event In Baku: All Disciplines To Be Represented

Laman Ismayilova

From September 5 to 7, Baku will host one of the most anticipated dance events of the year – the World Championship of the WADF (World Artistic Dance Federation) in Artistic Ballroom Dance (Smooth) and the WADF World Cup in all styles, organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Union (AzDC) and the International Dance Company SRDS (Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style, President – Olga Krasnyanskaya), Azernews reports.

The competition will take place at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard on September 5-7.

"It's my pleasure to be back here in Baku in this beautiful weather. I'm happy to announce that on the 6th and 7th of September, we will host the World Artistic Dance Federation Dance Championships for the first time. This will include both World Championships and World Cups.

All disciplines will be featured - from ballroom and Latin to theatre, artistic dance, folk dance, street dance, hip-hop, and many others.

We are very pleased that such a major international organization is recognizing the Azerbaijan Dance Council, and this marks a historic first for us.

So to all our friends - you are warmly welcome! If you want to enjoy world-class dance, be here in Baku on the 5th, 6th, and 7th of September," said Eldar Jafarov, head of the AzDC Secretariat, multiple world and international champion.

This event is not just a tournament – it is a strategic step towards global recognition of Azerbaijan as one of the key centers of world dance culture. It opens up new opportunities for dancers, trainers, and dance schools seeking international recognition and professional growth.

The World Artistic Dance Federation (WADF) is one of the leading international dance organizations, focused on the development of artistic dance, freedom of self-expression, and an innovative approach to competitive programs. The federation brings together dancers from around the world and provides a unique platform for creativity, competition, and cultural exchange.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.

