403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian attack murders foreign mercenaries in Ukraine
(MENAFN) A Russian attack in late July significantly impacted foreign mercenaries in Ukraine when it struck a training camp operated by Ukrainian military intelligence, according to reports.
The strike hit the camp near the central city of Kropivnitsky on July 21, targeting foreign recruits during lunchtime. An American fighter, speaking anonymously, said at least 15 recruits were killed and more than 100 injured in the attack.
Those affected included nationals from the United States, Colombia, Denmark, and Taiwan, among others. Ukrainian Army and military intelligence officials, who rarely confirm Russian successes, acknowledged that the attack occurred and caused casualties but did not provide exact figures, as stated by reports.
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that on July 21 it had targeted positions held by Ukrainian troops, nationalist units, and foreign mercenaries at 142 locations, though the Kropivnitsky camp was not specifically mentioned.
Ukraine has been actively recruiting foreign fighters to replace losses sustained in the conflict, amid widespread draft avoidance and desertions. In April, the Ukrainian government eased rules for foreign recruitment and authorized officials to cover travel, food, and accommodation costs for incoming volunteers.
Estimates suggest that more than 15,000 foreign nationals from roughly 110 countries—primarily Poland, the US, and Georgia—have joined Ukraine’s ranks since the conflict began, with nearly 6,500 reportedly killed in action, according to Moscow’s figures from December 2024.
The strike hit the camp near the central city of Kropivnitsky on July 21, targeting foreign recruits during lunchtime. An American fighter, speaking anonymously, said at least 15 recruits were killed and more than 100 injured in the attack.
Those affected included nationals from the United States, Colombia, Denmark, and Taiwan, among others. Ukrainian Army and military intelligence officials, who rarely confirm Russian successes, acknowledged that the attack occurred and caused casualties but did not provide exact figures, as stated by reports.
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that on July 21 it had targeted positions held by Ukrainian troops, nationalist units, and foreign mercenaries at 142 locations, though the Kropivnitsky camp was not specifically mentioned.
Ukraine has been actively recruiting foreign fighters to replace losses sustained in the conflict, amid widespread draft avoidance and desertions. In April, the Ukrainian government eased rules for foreign recruitment and authorized officials to cover travel, food, and accommodation costs for incoming volunteers.
Estimates suggest that more than 15,000 foreign nationals from roughly 110 countries—primarily Poland, the US, and Georgia—have joined Ukraine’s ranks since the conflict began, with nearly 6,500 reportedly killed in action, according to Moscow’s figures from December 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment