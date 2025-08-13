Leonardo Dicaprio Stopped And Searched By Police Outside Exclusive Ibiza Party

Even an Oscar winner isn't immune to a security check. Leonardo DiCaprio was stopped and searched by Spanish police earlier this month while attending an exclusive private party in Ibiza - and it seems officers had no idea they were frisking Hollywood royalty.

Footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows the 50-year-old actor on the street alongside his girlfriend, 27-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, and a small group of friends. Without his usual cap or face covering, DiCaprio can be seen calmly complying as officers inspect the contents of his pockets as part of a routine security check.

Recommended For You Vivo X200 FE to launch in UAE on July 23: Is it worth Dh2,599?

“They are searching me full on right now,” a woman believed to be Ceretti can be heard saying in the background.

Eyewitnesses told the Daily Mail that DiCaprio eventually had to introduce himself to police, who then requested identification before allowing his group inside. The event, hosted by Spanish actor-singer Aron Piper, was held at a private Ibiza villa.

Adding to the night's exclusivity, Travis Scott was reportedly turned away at the door, while other notable guests included model Kendall Jenner and DiCaprio's longtime friend Tobey Maguire.

“Stars are just like us - Leo was one of many famous faces at the event. Even he gets doubted at the door,” a source said, as quoted by Daily Mail.“The police did a double take when Leo checked in. He was kind and joking with them.”

DiCaprio and Ceretti, who reportedly met at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival during the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon, have been spotted together frequently.

Earlier this month, the couple was seen on a double date with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez aboard Bezos's $500 million superyacht off the coast of Ibiza.