403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin expresses gratitude for Kim Jong-un for backing in Ukraine war
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed gratitude to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for backing Moscow in the Ukraine war, according to the Kremlin. During a phone call on Tuesday, Putin commended Pyongyang for its role in reclaiming Russia’s Kursk Region, which had been captured by Ukrainian forces last August.
The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation under their strategic partnership agreement and agreed to maintain direct communication. Putin specifically praised the “courage, heroism, and selflessness” of North Korean soldiers involved in the operation.
The North Korean mission in Kursk was carried out under a bilateral treaty signed in June 2024, which includes mutual defense clauses. Russia and North Korea’s historically close ties have intensified since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict, with Pyongyang consistently supporting Moscow, particularly regarding NATO expansion.
Pyongyang described Ukrainian forces in Kursk as “neo-Nazi” and justified its involvement as a measure to counter what it called an “adventurous political and military attempt” by Ukraine and the West. The Kremlin also noted that Putin briefed Kim ahead of his upcoming summit with US President Donald Trump on August 15, where the Ukraine conflict is expected to be a central topic.
The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation under their strategic partnership agreement and agreed to maintain direct communication. Putin specifically praised the “courage, heroism, and selflessness” of North Korean soldiers involved in the operation.
The North Korean mission in Kursk was carried out under a bilateral treaty signed in June 2024, which includes mutual defense clauses. Russia and North Korea’s historically close ties have intensified since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict, with Pyongyang consistently supporting Moscow, particularly regarding NATO expansion.
Pyongyang described Ukrainian forces in Kursk as “neo-Nazi” and justified its involvement as a measure to counter what it called an “adventurous political and military attempt” by Ukraine and the West. The Kremlin also noted that Putin briefed Kim ahead of his upcoming summit with US President Donald Trump on August 15, where the Ukraine conflict is expected to be a central topic.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment