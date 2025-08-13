Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin expresses gratitude for Kim Jong-un for backing in Ukraine war


2025-08-13 04:16:16
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed gratitude to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for backing Moscow in the Ukraine war, according to the Kremlin. During a phone call on Tuesday, Putin commended Pyongyang for its role in reclaiming Russia’s Kursk Region, which had been captured by Ukrainian forces last August.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation under their strategic partnership agreement and agreed to maintain direct communication. Putin specifically praised the “courage, heroism, and selflessness” of North Korean soldiers involved in the operation.

The North Korean mission in Kursk was carried out under a bilateral treaty signed in June 2024, which includes mutual defense clauses. Russia and North Korea’s historically close ties have intensified since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict, with Pyongyang consistently supporting Moscow, particularly regarding NATO expansion.

Pyongyang described Ukrainian forces in Kursk as “neo-Nazi” and justified its involvement as a measure to counter what it called an “adventurous political and military attempt” by Ukraine and the West. The Kremlin also noted that Putin briefed Kim ahead of his upcoming summit with US President Donald Trump on August 15, where the Ukraine conflict is expected to be a central topic.

