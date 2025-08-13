Swiss Film 'Late Shift' Put Forward For Oscar
This was announced by the Federal Office of Culture (FOC) on Tuesday.
In her film director and author Petra Volpe pays tribute to hospital nursing staff and accompanies a nurse on her late shift. The situation in the hospital is hectic due to a lack of staff, and the nurse, Floria (Leonie Benesch), is constantly under pressure.
“A modest and committed protagonist becomes a heroine in a stressful working environment, impressively demonstrating the incredible challenges that healthcare staff around the world have to overcome every day (and night),” wrote the FOC jury.More More Berlin Film Festival: the heroic 'Late Shift' of a Swiss nurse
This content was published on Feb 24, 2025 Swiss filmmaker Petra Volpe's tense drama, Late Shift, about hospital life seen through the eyes of a dedicated nurse, had its Berlin Film Festival premiere last week.Read more: Berlin Film Festival: the heroic 'Late Shift' of a Swiss nurs
