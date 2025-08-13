Swiss Film 'Late Shift' Put Forward For Oscar

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-13 04:06:20
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Late Shift [Heldin], a film by director Petra Volpe about overworked nurses, is Switzerland's candidate for the Best International Feature Film award at the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in March 2026. This content was published on August 13, 2025 - 09:42 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
This was announced by the Federal Office of Culture (FOC) on Tuesday.

In her film director and author Petra Volpe pays tribute to hospital nursing staff and accompanies a nurse on her late shift. The situation in the hospital is hectic due to a lack of staff, and the nurse, Floria (Leonie Benesch), is constantly under pressure.

“A modest and committed protagonist becomes a heroine in a stressful working environment, impressively demonstrating the incredible challenges that healthcare staff around the world have to overcome every day (and night),” wrote the FOC jury.

