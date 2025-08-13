Chromatography Systems Are Projected To Grow Steadily, Reaching Nearly US $15.33 Billion By 2030.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global chromatography market generated $8.7 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $15.33 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.Surge in applications of chromatography in various fields, rise in adoption of chromatography in drug discovery process, and growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques drives the growth of the global chromatography market. However, High cost of chromatography equipment, Lack of adequate skilled professionals and Presence of alternative technologies to chromatography hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancement in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications and adoption of chromatography in R&D in cancer present new opportunities in the coming years.Get Sample Report at:Chromatography Market SegmentationThe global chromatography market is segmented on the basis of type, product, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By type, it is segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, thin-layer chromatography, and others include column chromatography, supercritical fluid chromatography systems, and paper chromatography. Liquid chromatography further classified into high-pressure liquid chromatography, ultra-pressure liquid chromatography, flash chromatography, and others include medium-pressure liquid chromatography systems, ion-exchange chromatography, partition chromatography, size exclusion chromatography. By product, the market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and accessories. In addition, the consumable segment is classified into columns, syringe filters, vials, tubing, and others include valves, gauges, liners, sealers. Moreover, accessories segment again divided into detectors, auto samplers, pumps and flow meters, fraction collectors, and others include mixers, regulators, and mobile phase accessories. Based on end user, it is categorized into pharmaceutical & biotechnology company, academic & research institutes, food & beverage company, and others that include oil & gas company, environmental agencies. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The liquid chromatography segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the liquid chromatography segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global chromatography market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in various applications of liquid chromatography to the fields of pharmaceutical chemistry, bioanalysis, antibiotics, metabolomics, proteomics, drug analysis, medical sciences, and plant, agricultural, environmental and food chemistry. However, thin layer chromatography segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in application of thin layer chromatography (TLC) in various areas such as qualitative testing of various medicines such as sedatives, local anesthetics, anticonvulsant tranquilizers, analgesics, antihistamines, steroids, hypnotics.The consumables segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing more than two-fifths of the global chromatography market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to growing adoption of consumables to separate, identify, and analyze various compounds such as vitamins, preservatives, additives, proteins, and amino acids in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030, while the accessories segment projected to have CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.North America to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global chromatography market. This is due to presence of giant biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical firms in the countries such as the U.S. In addition, increase in adoption of chromatographic techniques for drug discoveries and drug approvals by this biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical firms. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.Leading Market PlayersAgilent TechnologiesBio-Rad LaboratoriesDanaher CorporationHitachi Ltd.Merck KGAAPerkinElmer, Inc.Restek CorporatioShimadzu CorporationThermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.Waters Corporation.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

