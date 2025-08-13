403
Italian orienteering competitor passes away after collapsing at World Games
(MENAFN) An Italian orienteering competitor has tragically died after collapsing during the World Games 2025 in China, as confirmed by event organizers on Tuesday.
Mattia Debertolis, 29, lost consciousness during the men’s middle-distance orienteering final on Friday and passed away three days later, according to statements from the local organizing committee and the international federation overseeing the sport.
Debertolis was participating in the final when he suddenly collapsed. The World Games, a multi-sport event held every four years, showcases disciplines not featured in the Olympic Games.
“Despite receiving immediate expert medical care at one of China’s leading medical institutions, he passed away,” the statement said, offering no further information on the cause of death. The competition occurred under extreme heat and humidity, with temperatures exceeding 30°C (86°F).
